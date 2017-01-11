President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, in New York. The news conference was his first as President-elect. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

By Joe Ruble

Donald Trump is ripping an unconfirmed report that says Russia has compromising information about him.

In his first news conference since the election, the President-elect remarked that it's a disgrace that the report was released.

He said it's all fake news, and it's all due to a group of opponents who he called "sick people." CNN and Buzzfeed reported on the unproven document which also contains references to sexual acts.

On other issues, Trump was asked about when he'll release his tax returns. He said he's under audit, and he won the election, so people don't feel they need to see those returns.

Trump says his administration's plan to replace Obamacare will be delivered soon after key cabinet appointments are approved. Trump said the plan would repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. He didn't provide any details on the plan except for stating that it would provide better coverage for a lower price.