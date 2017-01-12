The top 10 funniest jokes ever, according to science

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:40 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
By Kirk Healy
Everybody loves telling a good joke, but where are they when you need them, and how does one keep from 'bombing?'
Researchers at Oxford University decided to apply scientific principles to comedy.
The researchers had undergrads rate a series of jokes: some one liners, some more complex, some written by comedians, and they came up with: "The 10 Funniest Jokes Ever - According To Science"
Like the snail with an attitude, or the genie and the idiot, or the kid versus the barber
Related: The 50 funniest jokes ever told - Facebook
Related: 28 Things Overheard At Oxford University
Related: 11 Great Jokes to Help You Remember English Grammar Rules
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}