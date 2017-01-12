The top 10 funniest jokes ever, according to science

By Kirk Healy

Everybody loves telling a good joke, but where are they when you need them, and how does one keep from 'bombing?'

Researchers at Oxford University decided to apply scientific principles to comedy.

The researchers had undergrads rate a series of jokes: some one liners, some more complex, some written by comedians, and they came up with: "The 10 Funniest Jokes Ever - According To Science"

Like the snail with an attitude, or the genie and the idiot, or the kid versus the barber

Vote for your favorite

Related: The 50 funniest jokes ever told - Facebook

Related: 28 Things Overheard At Oxford University

Related: 11 Great Jokes to Help You Remember English Grammar Rules