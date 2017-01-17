Today is ditch new year's resolutions day

By Kirk Healy

It’s time to rejoice in your new found freedom from dieting and exercise.

Today, you can pick up that cigarette or pour another drink...guilt free.

That’s because today, January 17th is ditch new year’s resolutions day.

It’s a tongue-in-cheek holiday for everybody who has already, or about to cheat on their resolutions.

Some studies show that over 80% of all people who make New Year’s resolutions abandon them.

So, if you have been doing good for a couple weeks now you can relax and stop feeling guilty about breaking them.

After all, resolutions are meant to be broken. Right?

