Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:28 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017
A funeral service for Deputy First Class Norman Cecil Lewis is set for 2:30 Sunday afternoon at the First Baptist Church of Orlando on John Young Parkway.
Monday, another viewing and funeral service will be held in Port Charlotte for the lawman many called, a gentle giant.
"He always has a smile.", says friend, Sara Richards.
Deputy Lewis died Monday, killed in a crash while responding to the shooting of Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton.
Just like Clayton, Lew was a UCF graduate.
FUNERAL SERVICES
Church Service and Funeral Information
Orlando Funeral Service:
Date: Sunday, January 15, 2017
Time: 2:30 pm
Location: First Baptist Church of Orlando
3000 S. John Young Pkwy.
Orlando, FL 32805
_________________________________________________________
Following are the Port Charlotte funeral arrangements for Deputy First Class Norman Lewis:
Viewing/Funeral Service:
Date: Monday, January 16, 2017
Viewing Times: 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Service Start: 2:00 pm
Location: Murdock Baptist Church
18375 Cochran Blvd.
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Interment immediately following:
Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens
9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road
Punta Gorda, FL 33950
941-639-1171
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}