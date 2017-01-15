Follow us on

Posted: 12:28 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017

Thousands expected at funeral for Orange County Deputy Norman Lewis

Deputy First Class Norman Cecil Lewis
Orange County Sheriff's Office
The first of two funeral services will be held today for Deputy First Class Norman Lewis, the Orange County Deputy killed in the line of duty when responding to the fatal shooting of Orlando Master Sgt. Debra Clayton.

By Charnel Wright

A funeral service for Deputy First Class Norman Cecil Lewis is set for 2:30 Sunday afternoon at the First Baptist Church of Orlando on John Young Parkway.

Monday, another viewing and funeral service will be held in Port Charlotte for the lawman many called,  a gentle giant.

"He always has a smile.", says friend, Sara Richards.

Deputy Lewis died Monday, killed in a crash while responding to the shooting of Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton.

Just like Clayton, Lew was a UCF graduate.

 

FUNERAL SERVICES

Church Service and Funeral Information

 Orlando Funeral Service:               

Date:                     Sunday,  January 15, 2017
Time:                    2:30 pm

Location:              First Baptist Church of Orlando

                              3000 S. John Young Pkwy.

                              Orlando, FL 32805

 _________________________________________________________

Following are the Port Charlotte funeral arrangements for Deputy First Class Norman Lewis:

 

Viewing/Funeral Service:

 

Date:                        Monday, January 16, 2017

Viewing Times:      12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Service Start:          2:00 pm

Location:                 Murdock Baptist Church

                                 18375 Cochran Blvd. 

                                  Port Charlotte, FL 33948

 

Interment immediately following:

 

Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens

9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road

Punta Gorda, FL 33950

941-639-1171


 
 

