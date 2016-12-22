We hope you're gearing up for a fun-filled holiday weekend.

icFlorida's Estee Martin visited Orlando's Morning News with Joe Kelley to talk about a few events that you'll want to mark on your calendar.

Here is the icFlorida Fun 3:

Surfing Santa Extravaganza at Cocoa Beach

If you're anywhere near Cocoa Beach during Christmas Eve, you won't want to miss The 8th Annual Surfing Santas Extravaganza. Witness over 650 surfers dressed up as Santa Claus, Christmas Elves, Frosty the Snowman, and other holiday characters catch the waves at the Surfing Capital of the East Coast. There's also live music and dancing for the whole family.

Light Up UCF at the CFE Arena

Light Up UCF, one of Orlando's most anticipated holiday attractions is happening now through January 7th at the CFE Arena. The affordable, family winter wonderland features ice skating, rides, and more. With its 9th season comes a slew of brand new attractions including an all-new light show with 30,000 more lights, new music and snowier nights.

ICE! at the Gaylord Palms

A Central Florida holiday tradition, ICE! featuring A Charlie Brown Christmas brings family fun and holiday cheer to the Gaylord Palms Resort. Experience the Peanuts gang in iconic scenes such as their holiday play rehearsal, Snoopy's decorated doghouse and Charlie Brown choosing the perfect Christmas tree.

3 More Fun Things: Winter in the Park - Holiday Ice Skating in Winter Park| Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers | LEGOLAND's Christmas Bricktacular

