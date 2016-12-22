Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016
We hope you're gearing up for a fun-filled holiday weekend.
icFlorida's Estee Martin visited Orlando's Morning News with Joe Kelley to talk about a few events that you'll want to mark on your calendar.
Here is the icFlorida Fun 3:
Surfing Santa Extravaganza at Cocoa Beach
If you're anywhere near Cocoa Beach during Christmas Eve, you won't want to miss The 8th Annual Surfing Santas Extravaganza. Witness over 650 surfers dressed up as Santa Claus, Christmas Elves, Frosty the Snowman, and other holiday characters catch the waves at the Surfing Capital of the East Coast. There's also live music and dancing for the whole family.
Light Up UCF, one of Orlando's most anticipated holiday attractions is happening now through January 7th at the CFE Arena. The affordable, family winter wonderland features ice skating, rides, and more. With its 9th season comes a slew of brand new attractions including an all-new light show with 30,000 more lights, new music and snowier nights.
A Central Florida holiday tradition, ICE! featuring A Charlie Brown Christmas brings family fun and holiday cheer to the Gaylord Palms Resort. Experience the Peanuts gang in iconic scenes such as their holiday play rehearsal, Snoopy's decorated doghouse and Charlie Brown choosing the perfect Christmas tree.
3 More Fun Things: Winter in the Park - Holiday Ice Skating in Winter Park| Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers | LEGOLAND's Christmas Bricktacular
» You can keep up on all of the local entertainment news and event information at the all-new icFlorida.com.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}