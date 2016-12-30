SunRail releases video of Orlando crash

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:42 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016
By Joe Ruble and WFTV
ORLANDO, Fla. —
SunRail has released the video of the accident on South Orange Avenue when a train hit a Honda Civic that was stuck on the tracks.
No one was hurt, but the elderly driver, Jean Merseille, had to be rescued by a passerby.
Nelson Perez, 30, pulled him to safety just before the impact. He said he was walking along the street when he saw the car on the tracks.
"So I'm like, 'You know, what's going on with this car?'" Nelson said.
"I said (to Merseille) 'You've got to get out of the car. You've got to get out of the car.' He said, 'No, no, let me get my car.' I said, 'No, papa, you've got to get out of the car.'"
Troopers said 38 passengers were on board. No one on the train was hurt.
