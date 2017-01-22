Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 10:01 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017
Storms will fire up over Central Florida over the weekend, according to certified meteorologist George Waldenberger.
On Saturday, the main storm system was moving over Texas and Oklahoma. Ahead of this, severe storms and tornadoes had already developed over the deep south with tornadoes claiming the lives of Four people in Hattiesburg, MS.
In Central Florida, isolated showers and storms will begin to develop during the early afternoon. By late afternoon, some of the storms may become severe, generating isolated strong wind gusts and a risk for an isolated tornado.
By the early evening, rain chances get even higher, as a squall line of thunderstorms is forecast to move in from the west.
Lightning, heavy rain and damaging winds will all be possible as the line passes.
It’ll quickly move through Central Florida, from west to east, and is forecast to clear the east coast neighborhoods by midnight Monday.
Winds will also pick up Sunday as the storm approaches, transitioning from the southwest to the northwest for Monday, followed by a cool down behind the storm system. Temperatures Monday will warm to the upper 60s and Tuesday morning, the 40s will return.
This will be an opportunity for some needed rain, with widespread 0.25” – 0.50” expected and isolated 1”+ totals possible.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}