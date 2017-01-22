Storms will fire up over Central Florida over the weekend, according to certified meteorologist George Waldenberger.



On Saturday, the main storm system was moving over Texas and Oklahoma. Ahead of this, severe storms and tornadoes had already developed over the deep south with tornadoes claiming the lives of Four people in Hattiesburg, MS.



In Central Florida, isolated showers and storms will begin to develop during the early afternoon. By late afternoon, some of the storms may become severe, generating isolated strong wind gusts and a risk for an isolated tornado.



By the early evening, rain chances get even higher, as a squall line of thunderstorms is forecast to move in from the west.



Lightning, heavy rain and damaging winds will all be possible as the line passes.



It’ll quickly move through Central Florida, from west to east, and is forecast to clear the east coast neighborhoods by midnight Monday.



Winds will also pick up Sunday as the storm approaches, transitioning from the southwest to the northwest for Monday, followed by a cool down behind the storm system. Temperatures Monday will warm to the upper 60s and Tuesday morning, the 40s will return.



This will be an opportunity for some needed rain, with widespread 0.25” – 0.50” expected and isolated 1”+ totals possible.