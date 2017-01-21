Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
HATTIESBURG, Miss. —
Severe weather whipped though parts of the south over the weekend, leaving a trail of destruction behind.
Georgia emergency management officials said Sunday 11 people were killed and 23 injured after intense storms raged through the southern part of the state.
The deaths occurred in Cook, Brooks, and Berrien counties, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency's Catherine Howden said.
In southern Mississippi a severe storm, including a tornado, tore through Hattiesburg early Saturday, killing at least four people.
A search and rescue operation continued in Hattiesburg, Mayor Johnny DuPree said, where violent winds tore roofs off homes and tossed around trees.
The threat isn't over yet. The National Weather Service is calling for the possibility of severe weather in parts of the South through Sunday night.
January 21, 2017
4 people confirmed dead from Tornado— City of Hattiesburg (@Hattiesburg_MS)January 21, 2017
4 people confirmed dead from Tornado— City of Hattiesburg (@Hattiesburg_MS)
Most of the damage in Hattiesburg appeared to be in the downtown's outskirts, DuPree told CNN. A fire station was damaged, as was William Carey University.
Students at the private school reported minor injuries, university officials said. The university said on Twitter that all dormitory rooms and neighboring apartment buildings had been checked and cleared.
WWL tweeted that an 18-wheeler overturned in Wal-Mart parking lot in Petal, Mississippi.
At Southern Mississippi University, school officials tweeted that "multiple portions" of the school was experiencing flash flooding.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said that damage also was reported in Forrest, Lamar and Perry counties.
January 21, 2017
A tornado caused severe damage in #Hattiesburg, Miss. and surrounding areas.https://t.co/h2uAwPbax5— Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) January 21, 2017
A tornado caused severe damage in
January 21, 2017
18-wheeler overturned in Wal-Mart parking lot in Petal, MS from the #tornado that went through #Hattiesburg. #mswx@WWLTVhttps://t.co/1fJuk8xBpu— Dave Nussbaum WWL-TV (@Dave_Nussbaum) January 21, 2017
18-wheeler overturned in Wal-Mart parking lot in Petal, MS from the
January 21, 2017
Officials working to ensure students are safe. Some students reporting minor injuries. Damage to dorms, Tatum Court, Thomas Hall.— William Carey Univ. (@WmCareyU)January 21, 2017
Officials working to ensure students are safe. Some students reporting minor injuries. Damage to dorms, Tatum Court, Thomas Hall.— William Carey Univ. (@WmCareyU)
