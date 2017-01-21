Trees and debris cover the ground after a tornado tornado ripped through the Hattiesburg, Miss., area early Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. Mayor Johnny DuPree has signed an emergency declaration for the city, which reported "significant injuries" and structural damage. (Ryan Moore/WDAM-TV via AP)

Severe weather whipped though parts of the south over the weekend, leaving a trail of destruction behind.

Georgia emergency management officials said Sunday 11 people were killed and 23 injured after intense storms raged through the southern part of the state.

The deaths occurred in Cook, Brooks, and Berrien counties, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency's Catherine Howden said.

In southern Mississippi a severe storm, including a tornado, tore through Hattiesburg early Saturday, killing at least four people.

A search and rescue operation continued in Hattiesburg, Mayor Johnny DuPree said, where violent winds tore roofs off homes and tossed around trees.

The threat isn't over yet. The National Weather Service is calling for the possibility of severe weather in parts of the South through Sunday night.

Most of the damage in Hattiesburg appeared to be in the downtown's outskirts, DuPree told CNN. A fire station was damaged, as was William Carey University.

Students at the private school reported minor injuries, university officials said. The university said on Twitter that all dormitory rooms and neighboring apartment buildings had been checked and cleared.

WWL tweeted that an 18-wheeler overturned in Wal-Mart parking lot in Petal, Mississippi.

At Southern Mississippi University, school officials tweeted that "multiple portions" of the school was experiencing flash flooding.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said that damage also was reported in Forrest, Lamar and Perry counties.