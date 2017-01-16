Follow us on

    Posted: 3:54 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

    St. Johns County deputies conduct fake traffic stop for wedding proposal

    SJC proposal
    By Gene Wexler

    ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. —

    A St. Johns County man got the help of sheriff's deputies to help him fake out his girlfriend in a marriage proposal on Sunday.

    Jason DePalma said he asked a corporal with the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office if deputies could help him proposal to his girlfriend of three years.

    Video shows the couple driving when DePalma runs a stop sign.  They're pulled over and ordered out of the vehicle.

    But deputies have some extra commands for DePalma, ordering him to get down on one knee.

    And that's when he takes out the ring.

    "Babe, you have been the most amazing thing that has come in my life. Will you spend the rest of it with me?" he asked.

    His girlfriend said yes. 

    DePalma says he's very grateful to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office for helping him proposal.

    And he said he didn't meant to run the stop sign; deputies gave him a warning not to do it again.

     
     

