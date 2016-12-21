By Tony Marino and Gene Wexler

A Kentucky woman went on an extended rant against a Spanish-speaking woman who she claims cut her in line at a department store.

According to the Daily Mail, the incident happened on Tuesday night at a J.C. Penney store at Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Kentucky.

The elderly white woman is seen on a cell phone video berating a Hispanic woman and her friend while standing behind them in line.

The Daily Mail obtained the video from the Facebook page of Renee Buckner. Buckner originally posted the video and said the woman’s tirade started “after a Hispanic woman was almost finished purchasing items at the register when her friend came over with additional clothing to add to the transaction instead of getting in line.”

“It don’t bother me if I say it and I hope everybody hears me. I think everybody here probably feels the same damn way I do,” the woman said in the video.

“Go back to where the [expletive] you come from lady,” she says.

Here’s the video via YouTube account Exclusive Premiere: WARNING video contains graphic language