Social media outlets under attack for Pulse killings

People gather outside of Pulse nightclub in Orlando on Monday, Dec. 12, 2012. Mourners were later allowed inside the fenced area at Pulse for a vigil to mark the 6-month anniversary of the shootings. (Jacob Langston/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

By Joe Ruble

Families of three victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting are blaming tech giants for playing a role in the attack.

Three families of men killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting filed a federal civil suit yesterday in Michigan against Google, Facebook and Twitter.

The lawsuit claims those companies gave terrorists a platform to recruit followers like nightclub shooter Omar Mateen.

USA Today reported, in a statement, Facebook said its community standards bar groups from engaging in terrorist activity.

"We take swift action to remove this content when it's reported to us," Facebook said. "We sympathize with the victims and their families.”

Google and Twitter did not respond to requests for comment.