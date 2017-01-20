Social media condemns vandalism of slain OPD Lieutenant's car

By Joe Ruble

"What is WRONG with people?" writes one person on Twitter after Orlando Police shared photos of vandalism done to the memorial for slain Lt. Debra Clayton.

Another wrote: "Please say there were video cameras in the area and you will catch the scum that did this!"

There was writing found all over the hood and front fender of the SUV she drove.

It's been parked outside OPD headquarters on Hughey Avenue, along with flower tributes left by mourners, including Mayor Buddy Dyer.

Police were able to remove most ot the writing. Some of the flower displays appear to have been damaged as well.

No word of any suspects, but police believe it happened sometime last night. They are checking security camera footage.

Lt. Clayton was killed, police said, by murder suspect Markeith Loyd when she tried to arrest him outside an Orlando Walmart on January 9.

Kissimmee Police called the vandalism "so incredibly disrespectful" on it's Twitter account.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina sent News 96.5 WDBO the following statement:

"I'm deeply saddened that someone would vandalized Lt. Debra Clayton's vehicle. Her vehicle was placed in front of Orlando Police Headquarters so members from the community and co-workers could pay their respects and have a place to honor and celebrate Debra's life. However, I'm comforted knowing the vast majority of this community loves and respects the Orlando Police Department, and the actions of one pathetic person do not reflect the feelings of this warmhearted community."