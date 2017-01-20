Six fired for drug use at prosecutor's office

By Joe Ruble

Six employees of the Orange-Osceola County State Attorney's Office have been fired. They are being accused of repeated illegal drug use. It did not occur at the office.

Cocaine and cannabis are said to be involved.

State Attorney Aramis Ayala told reporters outside the Orange County Courthouse this afternoon that two of the six were assistant state attorneys. The others were victim advocates.

Ayala's office launched an internal drug investigation and were able to get "admissions" of drug use or witnessed drug use by others.

Her office had announced a news conference, saying that she would be talking about "the vision of her office and some internal changes."