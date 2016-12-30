Follow us on

Posted: 12:44 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016

Shooting at apartment complex off Vineland Road

View Larger
Walden apartment complex
Walden apartment complex

By Staff

One person was shot early Friday during at an apartment complex off Vineland Road in Orlando, police said.

Officers responded to the Walden Circle apartment complex at about 3 a.m. on a call of shots being fired and found the victim, who was not identified.

Reporter Sarahbeth Ackerman with our news partner WFTV was at the scene when officials loaded a body into the medical examiners truck Friday.

You know, the kids are playing outside that's about the only noise you hear, but gunshots you really don't hear too often," said neighbor DeAngelo Simpson.

No information was released on whether the body belonged to the person who was shot.

One neighbor told Channel 9 that her niece woke her up after hearing gunshots.

"That's crazy that I was home. Something could have happened to me or my daughter,” said a neighbor named Tahiela. “This makes me change or think about if I want to live over here. I don't know."

Authorities said they are trying to determine if the shooting was a random act or if the victim was targeted.

 
 

