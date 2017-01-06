Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Breaking News

FIVE PEOPLE ARE DEAD AND EIGHT PEOPLE ARE INJURED FROM SHOOTING AT FT. LAUDERDALE AIRPORT

    Posted: 1:32 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017

    Shooter in custody after killing multiple people at Ft. Lauderdale airport

    View Larger
    Ft. Lauderdale shooting
    Ft. Lauderdale shooting

    Related

    View Larger
    Shooting Ft. Lauderdale 243 photo
    Shooting Ft. Lauderdale 243

    By Gene Wexler

    A federal official says a shooter is in custody after killing multiple people and wounding others at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

    The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Friday.  The Broward County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 1:43 p.m. that multiple people were killed.

    Parts of the airport were apparently evacuated.  Aerial footage shows large groups of people standing outside.

    The airport's Twitter says there is an "ongoing incident" in the baggage claim area of Termianl 2.

    This is a developing story.  News 96.5 WDBO will update throughout the afternoon.  Listen to our live coverage now.

     
     

    STAY CONNECTED

    Trending News

    PROGRAM LINEUP

    The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

    Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

     
     