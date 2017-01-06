By Gene Wexler

A federal official says a shooter is in custody after killing multiple people and wounding others at the Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Friday. The Broward County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 1:43 p.m. that multiple people were killed.

Parts of the airport were apparently evacuated. Aerial footage shows large groups of people standing outside.

The airport's Twitter says there is an "ongoing incident" in the baggage claim area of Termianl 2.

This is a developing story. News 96.5 WDBO will update throughout the afternoon.