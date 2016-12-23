Senator Rand Paul airs grievances for Festivus

By Shanna Vicker

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky is celebrating Festivus today by airing - or in this case tweeting - his grievances about government waste, the new administration and fake news.

You may remember the secular holiday popularized by the hit TV series “Seinfeld.”

Hello again, I hope everyone is having a Happy Festivus! It's once again time for my annual #AiringofGrievances... pic.twitter.com/pZfRtAUtZN — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2016

“At the Festivus dinner, you gather your family around, and tell them all the ways they have disappointed you over the past year!” Frank Costanza, the fictional creator of the holiday said of the ritual on the now-famous episode in season 9

Using the #AiringofGrievances, Senator Paul began his rant using Frank Castanzas words.

“I got a lot of problems with you and now you’re gonna hear about them!”

He started out by attacking fake news stories from the 2016 presidential election, although he also took a nonpartisan (but somewhat dated) swipe at a certain NBC anchor who embellished his recollections of what happened when he reported on the Iraq War.

On the media & #fakenews: Festivus is real, media, so don't try 2 fact check it. And @TheOnion is more accurate than a Brian Williams report — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2016

Paul also attacked federal spending.

I bet you didn't know the federal government is using $30,000 of your taxes to study Ugandan gambling practices. #AiringofGrievancespic.twitter.com/OMbLtDxKTE — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2016

Once again, the federal government found new and inventive ways to waste hardworking Americans’ tax dollars,” he wrote. “In its second year, The Waste Report has highlighted many examples for a total of nearly two billion dollars’ worth of wasteful spending, misplaced priorities, and bad management.”

What's NOT a joke is wasteful spending & the fact that I wish you all a Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays. Hope you enjoyed Festivus w/ me. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2016

And don't think he would leave out the new admininstration.

New administration is lookin good. Haven't seen this many billionaires in 1 place since I staked out Bilderbergs w/ Alex Jones. Good times. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2016