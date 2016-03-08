SeaWorld's Tilikum, the orca that killed trainer, has died

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 30: Killer whale "Tilikum" appears during its performance in its show "Believe" at Sea World on March 30, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. "Tilikum" is back to public performance March 30, the first time since the six-ton whale has performed since killing trainer 40-year-old trainer Dawn Brancheau at the marine park on February 24 2010, after Sea World Parks & Entertainment president Jim Atchinson signed off on the decision this week. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images)

By Samantha Jordan

SeaWorld Orlando has announced that their killer whale Tilikum has died.



"We're saddened to announce the passing of Tilikum, a beloved member of the SeaWorld family for 25 years," the theme park tweeted Friday.



Tilikum had been suffering from a drug-resistant bacterial lung infection. The killer whale was also the center of controversy surrounding the 2013 documentary "Blackfish."



During his time in captivity, the 36-year-old orca was responsible for three human deaths: a trainer at Sealand Of The Pacific in 1991, a late-night trespasser at SeaWorld in 1999, and trainer Dawn Brancheau in 2010.