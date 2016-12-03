Scary Lyft passenger arrested by FHP

A 31-year-old Jupiter man died early Saturday after his car flipped into a ditch filled with water, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A female driver for LYFT pulled her black SUV into the Florida Highway Patrol office on Semoran Boulevard to tell troopers that her passenger was scaring her.

Shortly afterwards, he was arrested.

Police chased him, then found a gun, bullets, duct tape and gloves on him. He was charged with unlawful imprisonment, according to FHP.

Troopers are now asking anyone who know anything about Christopher Tyree Epperson to give them a call.