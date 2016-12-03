Follow us on

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Posted: 12:31 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017

Scary Lyft passenger arrested by FHP

ORLANDO, Fla. —

A female driver for LYFT pulled her black SUV into the Florida Highway Patrol office on Semoran Boulevard to tell troopers that her passenger was scaring her.

Shortly afterwards, he was arrested.

Police chased him, then found a gun, bullets, duct tape and gloves on him.  He was charged with unlawful imprisonment, according to FHP.

Troopers are now asking anyone who know anything about Christopher Tyree Epperson to give them a call.

 
 

