Orlando Bids farewell to slain OPD Sgt. Debra Clayton - End of Watch 1/09/17

Posted: 5:36 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017

Roads will be close indefinitely as Lt. Clayton's funeral procession passes

OFD Salutes Lt. Clayton photo
Orlando Fire salutes Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton

Orlando, Fla. —

Motorists should expect heavy traffic delays Saturday afternoon while the funeral processiofor Lt. Debra Clayton travels north on South John Young Parkway, west on State Road 408 and south on Good Homes Road.

“These roads will be temporarily closed for an unknown amount of time,” Florida Highway Patrol Sgt. Kim Montes said. “Motorists need to plan alternate routes to avoid delays.”

Clayton was gunned down in the line of serivce Monday morning outside the Super Wal-mart on John Young Parkway and Princeton Rd.   

The suspect, 41-year old Markeith Loyd is still at large. 

 
 

