Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Posted: 2:12 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017

Reward offered to find Orange Co. murder suspects seen in video

View Larger
home invasion vid
home invasion vid

Related

Brampton court homicide surviellance gallery
Brampton court homicide surviellance
View Larger
home invasion photo
home invasion
View Larger
home invasion photo
home invasion
View Larger
home invasion photo
home invasion

By Gene Wexler

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. —

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a homicide from back in September.

On September 8, 2016, deputies found 38 year-old Christopher Perkins with multiple gunshot wounds in his home at 2549 Brampton Court.

The investigation found four black men forced entry into the home and demanded property from the residence.  Perkins tried to escape from the home when he was shot.

Detectives say they believe one or more of the individuals seen on the following surveillance video are responsible:

Take a look at the video.  Call 800-423-8477 with any information you may have.

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 