Reward offered to find Orange Co. murder suspects seen in video

By Gene Wexler

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information on a homicide from back in September.

On September 8, 2016, deputies found 38 year-old Christopher Perkins with multiple gunshot wounds in his home at 2549 Brampton Court.

The investigation found four black men forced entry into the home and demanded property from the residence. Perkins tried to escape from the home when he was shot.

Detectives say they believe one or more of the individuals seen on the following surveillance video are responsible:

Take a look at the video. Call 800-423-8477 with any information you may have.