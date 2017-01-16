Retired astronaut Gene Cernan dies

Gene Cernan, the last man to walk on the moon, has died at age 82.

By Joe Ruble

The last man to set foot on the moon is dead. NASA announced Gene Cernan died today at the age of 82.

Cernan was the commander of Apollo 17 in 1972, which ended up being the last lunar mission and one of the final Apollo flights.

Cernan, the last man on the moon, has revealed he left a camera on the lunar surface, hoping it would be recovered by future astronauts to measure radiation levels.



Since his days in space, Cernan has been the subject of books and movies.

Cernan was born in Chicago in 1934.