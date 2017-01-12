ORLANDO, Fla. - Newly released court documents reveal the man accused of shooting and killing an Orlando police sergeant told an ex-girlfriend police would have to kill him before he ever went back to prison.

Jameis Slaughter faced charges Thursday for allegedly helping Markeith Loyd hide from police as day four of the intense search for Loyd wrapped up.

According to an arrest affidavit, Slaughter had been in constant contact with Loyd while he was on the run after allegedly killing Sade Dixon, his pregnant ex-girlfriend, last month.

Slaughter and two others have been arrested on accusations they’ve been helping Loyd avoid capture.

She told investigators Loyd had been calling her from a blocked number, and that she saw him at least one time after Dixon’s death.

Slaughter said Loyd told her, “Law enforcement would have to kill him before he went back to prison.”

The report said Slaughter’s car was also seen circling the area where Loyd escaped from the Pine Hills area Walmart on Monday nearly two hours after Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was killed.

Clayton was shot and killed when she saw Loyd and asked him to stop, police said.

Slaughter is facing accessory charges, along with Loyd’s niece Lakensha Smith-Loyd, and Zarghee Mayan, who worked with Loyd at Texas Fried Chicken.

The arrests came nearly a month after Dixon’s shooting death.

