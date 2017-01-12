Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 11:01 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 | Posted: 11:01 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017
ORLANDO, Fla. - Newly released court documents reveal the man accused of shooting and killing an Orlando police sergeant told an ex-girlfriend police would have to kill him before he ever went back to prison.
Jameis Slaughter faced charges Thursday for allegedly helping Markeith Loyd hide from police as day four of the intense search for Loyd wrapped up.
Story: Chief to fugitive accused of killing OPD sergeant: ‘Be a man, turn yourself in'
According to an arrest affidavit, Slaughter had been in constant contact with Loyd while he was on the run after allegedly killing Sade Dixon, his pregnant ex-girlfriend, last month.
Story: Markeith Loyd has long criminal history
Slaughter and two others have been arrested on accusations they’ve been helping Loyd avoid capture.
She told investigators Loyd had been calling her from a blocked number, and that she saw him at least one time after Dixon’s death.
Slaughter said Loyd told her, “Law enforcement would have to kill him before he went back to prison.”
The report said Slaughter’s car was also seen circling the area where Loyd escaped from the Pine Hills area Walmart on Monday nearly two hours after Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was killed.
Clayton was shot and killed when she saw Loyd and asked him to stop, police said.
Slaughter is facing accessory charges, along with Loyd’s niece Lakensha Smith-Loyd, and Zarghee Mayan, who worked with Loyd at Texas Fried Chicken.
The arrests came nearly a month after Dixon’s shooting death.
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}