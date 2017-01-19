Follow us on

Posted: 6:00 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017

Rep. Murphy is attending inauguration: "I believe in Democracy"

Rep. Stephanie Murphy in Altamonte Springs
By Joe Ruble

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. —

Although upwards of 65 Democratic members of Congress refuse to attend today's inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, one freshman lawmaker from Orlando is going.

"I believe in democracy and I believe that a peaceful transition of power is a demonstration of the strength of our democracy," Democrat Stephanie Murphy of Orlando told News 96.5 WDBO.

"But I also believe in the First Amendment and in free speech and so I'm co-hosting a breakfast for the women who are participating in the (Women's) march (on Washington)," she explained.

As for the other Democrats who are not attending, which includes Orlando's Darren Soto, Murphy said it is their "personal prerogative" and everyone has to do what they think is right for "their conscience and constituents."

Murphy just wrapped up a listening tour of voters in Orlando, Sanford and Altamonte Springs, during which people told her they were very concerned about Republican plans to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

She wants to keep parts of the law in place, including the ability of parents to insure their dependents up to age 26.

 
 

