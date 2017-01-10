The man accused of shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend last month and then gunning down an Orlando police sergeant on Monday had recently has an eviction notice filed against him.

The complaint for eviction against Markeith Loyd was filed Monday, the same day he was accused of killing Sgt. Debra Clayton.

The search for him began when he allegedly shot and killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, last month.

Our news partner Channel 9 went to the home on 18th Street in Parramore and was told to leave by three men who were there.

A neighbor said he’s seen law enforcement coming and going from the house since Monday.

The neighbor was too afraid to be identified, and that type of fear has been the common thread that weaves through the story of Loyd. Some are also worried about their safety, saying they are leaving town.

In a 2015 petition for a domestic violence injunction, Loyd’s wife said he was “yelling he was going to kill me. He said he is not scared of the police and he would kill me.”

Records show the injunction Loyd’s wife filed was never granted because she had it dismissed.

Loyd later filed for divorce from his wife, a month before the murder of his girlfriend.

