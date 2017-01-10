Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:05 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017
Orlando, Fla —
The man accused of shooting and killing his pregnant girlfriend last month and then gunning down an Orlando police sergeant on Monday had recently has an eviction notice filed against him.
The complaint for eviction against Markeith Loyd was filed Monday, the same day he was accused of killing Sgt. Debra Clayton.
The search for him began when he allegedly shot and killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, last month.
Our news partner Channel 9 went to the home on 18th Street in Parramore and was told to leave by three men who were there.
A neighbor said he’s seen law enforcement coming and going from the house since Monday.
The neighbor was too afraid to be identified, and that type of fear has been the common thread that weaves through the story of Loyd. Some are also worried about their safety, saying they are leaving town.
In a 2015 petition for a domestic violence injunction, Loyd’s wife said he was “yelling he was going to kill me. He said he is not scared of the police and he would kill me.”
Records show the injunction Loyd’s wife filed was never granted because she had it dismissed.
Loyd later filed for divorce from his wife, a month before the murder of his girlfriend.
about their safety, saying they are leaving town.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}