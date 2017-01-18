Pulse shooter's widow pleads not guilty

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
The Associated Press contributed to this report
OAKLAND, Calif. —
The widow of the Pulse nightclub gunman pleaded not guilty to charges that she aided and abetted her husband's support of the Islamic State group and then hindered the investigation of the attack.
Noor Salman entered her plea Wednesday in an Oakland, California, courtroom two days after her arrest at the home she shared with her mother in suburban San Francisco.
She will return to court Feb. 1 to argue for her release pending trial on the charges that could result in a life sentence if she is convicted.
Prosecutors and Salman's lawyers declined comment after the hearing.
