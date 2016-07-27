Publix hosting Starbucks in trial run

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:31 p.m. Monday, Dec. 26, 2016
By Josh Miranda and Joe Ruble
WINTER PARK, Fla. —
Publix is testing new Starbucks kiosks in its stores.
One is located at the Winter Park Village on U.S. 17-92.
Another is in Tampa, with two more out of state.
A spokesman told the Orlando Sentinel that the rollout is just a test and they're not planning to add anymore Starbucks kiosks at Publix stores.
Starbucks has opened locations in several grocery locations around the country with success.
It's products are also sold on store shelves, including cold brew coffee that was introduced in grocers last June.
