Procession for fallen Orlando police officer

Posted: 2:22 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017
By Joe Ruble
ORLANDO, Fla. —
Orlando police escorted the body of OPD Master Sergeant Debra Clayton to First Baptist Orlando this afternoon, ahead of Saturday's memorial service and burial.
She was killed Monday by murder suspect Markeith Loyd, 41, who remains at large.
Police Chief John Mina and others at OPD stood outside as a black hearse traveled down Hughey Avenue, led by motorcycle officers.
OPD personnel lining the sidewalk in front of headquarters awaiting the processional carrying our beloved Master Sgt. Clayton pic.twitter.com/RpDNheI61o— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice)pic.twitter.com/RpDNheI61o— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 13, 2017
OPD personnel lining the sidewalk in front of headquarters awaiting the processional carrying our beloved Master Sgt. Clayton
Emotional and heart wrenching for us all as we see MSGT Clayton pass us by. pic.twitter.com/dSvmK1dslu— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice)pic.twitter.com/dSvmK1dslu— Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 13, 2017
Emotional and heart wrenching for us all as we see MSGT Clayton pass us by.
Viewing for Sgt. Clayton is Friday from 6-8 p.m. Funeral is Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church on South John Young Parkway.
"She believed in helping people": Remembering Orlando's Master Sgt. Debra Clayton https://t.co/rtx0DrTebPpic.twitter.com/7mqzBw4kaZ— CNN (@CNN)https://t.co/rtx0DrTebPpic.twitter.com/7mqzBw4kaZ— CNN (@CNN) January 13, 2017
"She believed in helping people": Remembering Orlando's Master Sgt. Debra Clayton
