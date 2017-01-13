Follow us on

Posted: 2:22 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

Procession for fallen Orlando police officer

Saturday funeral set for Sgt. Debra Clayton

Sgt. Debra Clayton procession
 

By Joe Ruble

ORLANDO, Fla. —

Orlando police escorted the body of OPD Master Sergeant Debra Clayton to First Baptist Orlando this afternoon, ahead of Saturday's memorial service and burial.

She was killed Monday by murder suspect Markeith Loyd, 41, who remains at large.

Police Chief John Mina and others at OPD stood outside as a black hearse traveled down Hughey Avenue, led by motorcycle officers.

">January 13, 2017

">January 13, 2017

Viewing for Sgt. Clayton is Friday from 6-8 p.m. Funeral is Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church on South John Young Parkway.

">January 13, 2017

 
 

