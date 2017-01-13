Procession for fallen Orlando police officer

By Joe Ruble

Orlando police escorted the body of OPD Master Sergeant Debra Clayton to First Baptist Orlando this afternoon, ahead of Saturday's memorial service and burial.

She was killed Monday by murder suspect Markeith Loyd, 41, who remains at large.

Police Chief John Mina and others at OPD stood outside as a black hearse traveled down Hughey Avenue, led by motorcycle officers.

Viewing for Sgt. Clayton is Friday from 6-8 p.m. Funeral is Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church on South John Young Parkway.

