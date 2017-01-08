Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:21 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017
By WFTV
Ponce Inlet, Fl —
A 55-year-old man was recovering in the hospital Saturday evening after being struck by lightning while fishing off a jetty in Ponce Inlet, Volusia County officials said.
According to Volusia County Beach Safety, the man, who was not named, was able to contact emergency personnel after being struck at about 6:50 a.m.
Emergency crews responded to the jetty as the lightning storm continued and were able to rescue the man, officials said.
The victim told investigators that as he was casting his rod, a bolt of lightning struck the pole.
It was later determined that the bolt went through the man’s pole and exited out his left ribcage, VCBS said.
The fisherman was wearing neoprene waders, which may have saved his life, investigators said.
He was initially taken to a hospital in Volusia County before being transferred to a specialist at an Orlando hospital where he was listed in stable condition, officials said.
