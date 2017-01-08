Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Posted: 9:21 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017

Port Orange fisherman survives lightning strike at Ponce Inlet, officials say

View Larger
Port Orange fisherman survives lightning strike at Ponce Inlet, officials say
55-year-old man struck by lightening at Ponce Inlet Saturday is recovering.

By WFTV

Ponce Inlet, Fl —

A 55-year-old man was recovering in the hospital Saturday evening after being struck by lightning while fishing off a jetty in Ponce Inlet, Volusia County officials said.

According to Volusia County Beach Safety, the man, who was not named, was able to contact emergency personnel after being struck at about 6:50 a.m.

Emergency crews responded to the jetty as the lightning storm continued and were able to rescue the man, officials said.

The victim told investigators that as he was casting his rod, a bolt of lightning struck the pole.

It was later determined that the bolt went through the man’s pole and exited out his left ribcage, VCBS said.

The fisherman was wearing neoprene waders, which may have saved his life, investigators said.

He was initially taken to a hospital in Volusia County before being transferred to a specialist at an Orlando hospital where he was listed in stable condition, officials said.

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 