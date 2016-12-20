Polk Sheriff arrests woman who kept Toys for Tots in her home

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
By Joe Ruble
EAGLE LAKE, Fla. —
Tammy Strickland volunteered for the local "Toys for Tots" campaign, but somewhere along the way, detectives say she started to keep the toys for herself.
On November 16, the Polk County Sheriff's Office received information regarding Strickland indicating she had kept toys intended for children in need in the Eagle Lake area.
Detectives learned that Strickland submitted a large number of applications requesting assistance from "Toys for Tots" on behalf of dozens of children.
Looking over those applications, detectives found that she was listed as the “contact person” on each of the applications.
Also on the applications are the parent or guardian's name, partial Social Security Numbers, a primary contact phone number and home address.
On the back of the application were children's names, the partial SSN and the gift each child wished to receive.
Detectives said they were all fake.
Acting in an undercover capacity, detectives arranged to meet Strickland at the “Toys for Tots’” warehouse on Monday in order for her “to collect the donations for the children on the applications.”
She arrived at the warehouse shortly after 10:00 a.m., and with the help of several family members, she loaded the toys on a utility trailer, according to the PCSO. She was then taken into custody, arrested, and transported to the Polk County jail without incident.
Detectives served a search warrant as Strickland’s home and found 118 unwrapped toys still in their packaging. A witness in the home said the toys were from “Toys For Tots.” Some were from last year's campaign.
During 2016, “Toys for Tots” provided services for 8,942 children representing 3,349 Polk County families. To learn more about “Toys for Tots,” please visit the Toys for Tots website.
