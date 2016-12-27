Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 1:59 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 | Posted: 1:59 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are investigating a drive-by shooting that may have been sparked by a road-rage incident Monday evening.
Police said someone fired at least four shots in the area of Millenia Boulevard and Oakridge Road.
Police met the victims in the parking lot of the Bass Pro Shop store on the 5000 block of International Drive in the Artegon Marketplace shortly after 5 p.m.
“We saw, like, the police department and the fire department,” said shopper Lisa French. “It’s scary. Just the idea that somebody would drive by and shoot someone.”
Police said the shooter fired into a car with two people inside.
The driver suffered a graze wound on his arm, but refused treatment.
The passenger was not injured.
Authorities believe the gunman was driving a newer-model gray Toyota.
Police said the shooting is being investigated as an assault and battery.
No other details were released.
