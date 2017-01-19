By Staff

The Orlando Police Department released helicopter video Thursday of the takedown of Markeith Loyd, who is accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend before gunning down a police lieutenant.

#MarkeithLoyd arrest video shows two kicks before chopper cam pans away #WFTVpic.twitter.com/qOLiK0iWKx — Janine Reyes (@JReyesWFTV) #MarkeithLoyd arrest video shows two kicks before chopper cam pans away #WFTVpic.twitter.com/qOLiK0iWKx— Janine Reyes (@JReyesWFTV) January 19, 2017 ">January 19, 2017

Loyd was arrested Tuesday night at an abandoned home in the Carver Shores area following a 9-day manhunt.

The video was released the same day that Loyd appeared in court on murder charges in connection with the death of Sade Dixon, who police said Loyd shot and killed outside her home on Dec. 13.

Loyd became verbally aggressive with the judge in court Thursday as she read the charges against him and explained his options.

When Loyd was taken to Orlando Police Headquarters after his arrest, his face was bloody and bruised and he yelled, “They beat me up” at Channel 9’s cameras.

Police said Loyd came out of the house Tuesday night armed and wearing tactical gear, but dropped his weapons.

Mina said Thursday that Loyd did not comply with orders to put his hands behind his back.

The video released Thursday shows him crawling out of the home through the front yard, over the sidewalk and onto the road toward the officers.

Loyd was surrounded by heavily armed officers from multiple law enforcement agencies.

The video shows officers swarming him, kicking him in the face, and dragging him toward a vehicle.

During the kicking, the video from the chopper pans away for a couple seconds toward the house.

A group of other officers with guns then drawn swarmed the home.







