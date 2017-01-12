Police: Palm Bay mother, son set on fire by man die

PALM BAY, Fla. - A Palm Bay woman and her son who police said were set on fire by the woman's estranged husband have died, police said.

Police said Edgard Fuentes, 64, broke into his wife's home on Ixora Avenue Thursday just after midnight and poured gasoline over the woman and her adult son before setting them on fire.

Fuentes was found late Thursday morning when a passing motorist called 911 after seeing him sitting in an SUV at a rest stop off Interstate 95 south of Malabar Road suffering from serious burns, police said.

The victims, Daisy Tapia, 61, and Eric Montes, 32, were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center where they were in critical condition for hours before passing away.

“It just breaks my heart. I can’t come up with words for it. It’s just heartbreaking,” said nearby resident Todd Gagnon.

When neighbor Jose Charriez heard their screams, he ran to help and did all he could.

“When I heard some screaming, they were in the back yard. I saw the lady rolling on the floor on fire. There was another lady crying for help,” he said.

He tried to make sure no one else was in the house and made a call to 911.

Fuentes was flown to ORMC after he was taken into custody, but officials did not release details on his condition.

He charges were upgraded to first-degree murder, felony murder, arson and burglary, police said.

Two other people were in the home at the time of the fire, the male victim's wife and her daughter, investigators said.

Both were taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

