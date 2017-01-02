Police investigate drive-by shooting in Orlando

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:58 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2017
Police in Orlando were investigating a drive-by shooting at a multi-family housing complex early Monday.
The shooting was reported at about 3:12 a.m. in the 600 block of West Washington Street, the Orlando Police Department said.
Investigators believe someone drove by the complex and opened fire, hitting three of the units at the complex.
Two of the units were occupied but no one was living in the third, police said.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Investigators reported finding several bullets lodged in the walls of the residences.
Resident Fred Baumann was inside the occupied unit at the complex when the shooting started.
