Police: Fugitive wanted in death of OPD sergeant in custody

These handcuffs were placed on Markeith Loyd when arrested in Orlando on Tuesday night.

UPDATE: Markeith Loyd, the man wanted in connection with the Jan. 9 shooting death of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton, has been caught.

He was discovered at a vacant home in the Parramore neighborhood, mere blocks from the home of Lt. Clayton's mother.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said Loyd tried to run out the back door of the house, but was confronted by officers, so he retreated inside and tried to exit the front door with two weapons. He was arrested at that point, but suffered facial injuries after he resisted officers.

Mina said they restrained him with Lt. Clayton's handcuffs.

Loyd yelled to reporters waiting outside the police station that "they beat me up."

He was later transported to ORMC for medical care before being taken to the Orange County Jail.

EARLIER: Mina said officials altered a photograph after a receiving tip that Loyd might have changed his appearance after the shooting outside of Walmart that left Master Sgt. Debra Clayton dead.

“We have received a tip that he may have changed his appearance or may have shaved his head,” Mina said.

Crimeline has received more than 1,400 tips from the community, and Orlando police tweeted that the reward has been raised to $125,000.

It's been more than a week since Clayton was gunned down in front of a Pine Hills Walmart, and there is still no sign of Loyd.

A shopper in the Walmart told Clayton that Loyd, who was already being sought in the shooting death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, was inside.

"We're talking about someone who gunned down a pregnant mother and an officer in broad daylight," Mina said.

Police said when Clayton approached Loyd, he shot at her multiple times, including while she was already on the ground.

Clayton was able to return fire, but Mina said there’s no indication that Loyd was injured.

“We are actively looking for him. We are continuing to follow up on every single lead," Mina said.

Clayton was posthumously promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

As people in the community continue to pay their respects to Clayton, they are hopeful that the man suspected of gunning her down will soon be off the streets.

"I'm praying every day they catch him," said shopper Cleophus Odoms.

Mina announced earlier this week that Loyd might have been wearing a bulletproof vest, because when officers found his clothing nearby, there was a bullet hole in the shirt.

"There's a team in a place when a tip or lead comes in, (and) they're immediately deployed. Our SWAT teams are on standby in case they're needed as well. So the search continues and it's only a matter of time," Mina said.

During the initial response to the shooting, Orange County Sheriff's Deputy First Class Norman Lewis was killed in a crash as he helped set up a search perimeter.

Three people, including Loyd's niece, have been arrested and accused of helping the fugitive avoid capture.