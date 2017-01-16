Police end search of abandoned Rosemont building empty-handed

ORLANDO, Fla. - SWAT teams searched an abandoned building at the Rosemont Country Club Sunday evening as part of the manhunt for a homicide suspect, but the search didn't result in anything substantial, the Orlando Police Department said.

The search was related to the manhunt for Markeith Loyd, the man wanted in connection with the shooting death of Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, Orlando police Sgt. Wanda Miglio said.

Video showed about a dozen armed law enforcement officers involved in a search.

Miglio said the Orange County Sheriff's Office assisted in the search.

The area is near Orange Blossom Trail and John Young Parkway.

Loyd is also accused of shooting and killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon.

No other details were given.

