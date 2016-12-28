Follow us on

Posted: 10:32 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016

Police: Brazen burglars hit Seminole County military surplus store

Al's Army Navy
Army Navy store robbery photo
By Tony Marino

Seminole County, Fla. —

Police in Seminole County say three men in a White Toyota Camry,  seen on surveillance video, threw something through a window of Al’s Army Navy Store in Altamonte Springs to gain entry.

The manager of the popular military surplus store says he got a call from his security company around 1:30 a.m. saying there had been a break-in at the store.

Fortunately, the burglars did not get away with anything of real significance, because all of the store’s guns are securely locked.

Manager Sam Porter told Eyewitness News Channel 9 repairing the window will cost about $1,000.

 
 

