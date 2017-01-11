Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 9:11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. —
One person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center Wednesday after large piece of metal crashed through the windshield of a truck on westbound Interstate 4 in Altamonte Springs, troopers said.
The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on I-4 near Altamonte Drive.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the metal was protruding from the back of a truck, which was stopped in traffic.
For some reason, the driver of a vehicle behind the truck did not stop and crashed into the metal, which was properly flagged, FHP said.
The metal smashed through the windshield, critically injuring a person inside, investigators said.
Troopers did not say if there was more than one person in the vehicle.
No other information on the crash was immediately released.
