One person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center Wednesday after large piece of metal crashed through the windshield of a truck on westbound Interstate 4 in Altamonte Springs, troopers said.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on I-4 near Altamonte Drive.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the metal was protruding from the back of a truck, which was stopped in traffic.

For some reason, the driver of a vehicle behind the truck did not stop and crashed into the metal, which was properly flagged, FHP said.

The metal smashed through the windshield, critically injuring a person inside, investigators said.

Troopers did not say if there was more than one person in the vehicle.

No other information on the crash was immediately released.