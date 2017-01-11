Follow us on

Posted: 9:11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017

1 critical after massive piece of metal crashes through windshield on I-4 in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. —

One person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center Wednesday after large piece of metal crashed through the windshield of a truck on westbound Interstate 4 in Altamonte Springs, troopers said.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on I-4 near Altamonte Drive.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the metal was protruding from the back of a truck, which was stopped in traffic.

For some reason, the driver of a vehicle behind the truck did not stop and crashed into the metal, which was properly flagged, FHP said.

The metal smashed through the windshield, critically injuring a person inside, investigators said.

Troopers did not say if there was more than one person in the vehicle.

No other information on the crash was immediately released.

 
 

