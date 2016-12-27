By Staff

The state Fire Marshal’s Office said it is looking for a person of interest who might have information on a Kissimmee hotel fire that left more than 200 people without a home.

The Fire Marshal's Office said Tuesday that the three-alarm fire at the Kissimmee hotel was intentionally set.

The massive fire destroyed much of the Unno Boutique Hotel on East Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway early Friday, displacing more than 250 people just two days before Christmas, Osceola County Fire Rescue said.

More than 200 people, including Jesus Santos, need a new place to live. Santos said he’s furious that someone would intentionally set the hotel on fire.

"I was pissed off. Pissed off. Because I cannot believe that somebody would have the audacity to do something like that, knowing how many kids are here and it's just a lot of lives that could've been lost," Santos said.

Santos and many other residents said they assumed the fire was accidental.

"For arson, I was surprised. There were so many things back there that I would've thought, ‘OK, it could've happened; electric problems, who knows?’ For it to be arson, that pissed a lot of people off," Santos said.

The state Fire Marshal's Office said someone ignited several mattresses leaning against the outside of the hotel, but officials do not know who did it.

"We've known that they've had problems with, like, homeless people trying to sleep. They sleep back there. But I don't think a homeless person would just burn it because that's where he sleeps," Santos said.

Investigators hope witnesses can help find the culprit and send them to prison.

"I just hope they get what they deserve and karma is a (expletive),” he said.

The Kissimmee Utility Authority donated $5,000 to assist residents, and KUA workers pooled more than $500 to buy toys, personal hygiene kits and gift cards for the displaced families.

Osceola County is accepting monetary donations to help those affected. Click here to donate.

Toys, clothes, hygiene products and shoes may be dropped off at the following locations: the Osceola Council on Aging, Kissimmee Middle School and all Osceola County fire stations.