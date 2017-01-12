Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Posted: 6:29 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017

Pedestrian killed in crash involving Greyhound bus in Orlando, police say

View Larger

Related

Social media links for News 96.5

More

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a Greyhound bus early Thursday at the intersection of Colonial Drive and Paramore Avenue, police said.

The crash caused emergency personnel to shut down a large section of the road in the area as police investigated the scene.

No information was immediately released on the cause of the crash.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 