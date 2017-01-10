Follow us on

Manhunt continues for fugitive who killed Orlando police sergeant; reward now at $100,000

Posted: 4:53 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

Master Sgt. Clayton's patrol vehicle honored outside Orlando Police headquarters

OPD headquarters
By Shanna Vicker

Orlando, Fla —

The patrol car which was assigned to Master Sgt. Debra Clayton and a memorial wreath sit in front of the Orlando Police Department headquarters located at 100 S Hughey Ave, Orlando, FL 32801. 

Police Chief John Mina tells News 96.5 that it is a tradition to honor the vehicle whenever a officer looses their life in the line of duty.

"It's a tradition so that people can come see her vehicle, it's a piece of her." Mina said.

The tribute is a place for the public and Clayton's fellow officers to pay their respects. 

"This is something we need to do for her family and for our officers." Mina said. 

MSGT Clayton's vehicle will be in front of OPH for 30 days, until Feb 10th.



 
 

