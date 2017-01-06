Over a dozen flights diverted to Orlando

Picture of passengers at the Ft. Lauderdale airport shortly after a shooting on Friday, January 6.

By Joe Ruble

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority reports 13 flights to Fort Lauderdale were diverted to Central Florida's busiest airport after the shootings.

Five people were killed and eight more injured after police said Esteban Santiago retrieved a gun from his checked baggage, loaded it in the bathroom and started shooting in Terminal 2 at FLL.

In response, the Orlando Airport beefed up security inside and outside the main terminal building.

Here is a statement from OIA:

"In light of the incident at Ft. Lauderdale International Airport today, Orlando International Airport personnel are aware of the situation and are taking appropriate actions.

While there have been no federal directives, there is heightened surveillance in the terminal.

All Agencies including federal, local law enforcement and airport security representatives are engages and are monitoring airport activity closely."

Travelers with questions about their flights should contact their airlines.