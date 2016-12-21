Osceola Cty man, 24, accused of punching infant girl in the head

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:11 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016
By Gene Wexler
OSCEOLA CTY, Fla. —
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office arrested a 24 year-old man for punching an infant so hard she lost consciousness.
Deputies were called to Arnold Palmer Hospital in Orlando at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday about an injured eleven month-old who had been in the care of Daniel Holmes.
Their investigation revealed the infant was crying in her play pen while Holmes was trying to sleep nearby. According to the report, this "enraged Holmes and he punched the child in the head causing the child to lose consciousness.
The child is reported in critical but stable condition in the hospital.
Holmes cooperated with the investigation and is currently being held without bond in the Osceola County Jail.
