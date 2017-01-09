According to a witness at the scene, a female Orlando police officer was shot numerous times by a man wearing a security uniform.

OPD tweeted at 8:11am - We have an officer shot and suspect(s) at large. Officer transported to hospital.

Dozens of police vehicles descended on the area around the intersection of Pine Hills Road and North Lane, just south of Royal Oaks and Pineview apartments on a report of an officer-involved shooting Monday.

The shooting reportedly happened at a nearby Walmart.

Officials did not give details on the response, but Orlando police appeared to be responding to more than one scene in the immediate area.

This story will be updated when more information is released.

OPD officer involved shooting. Media staging at Wawa on JYP and Silverstar. Standby for briefing. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017