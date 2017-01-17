By Joe Ruble

Orlando Police Chief John Mina today said Markeith Loyd has been added to the Top 15 Most Wanted by the U.S. Marshals Office.

He also shared a new photo of Loyd, head shaven, because the murder suspect may have changed his appearance since last week's fatal shooting of Sgt. Debra Clayton.

"There's always things that are going on behind the scenes. there are many detectives that are assigned to this," he said of the search.

"We are looking into all the associates and people that we know that he hangs out with," he added.

The number of tips called to CrimeLine has grown to 1,300. The reward is now $125,000.

CrimeLine takes anonymous calls at 800-423-TIPS (8477).