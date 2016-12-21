Follow us on

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Posted: 3:13 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

Orlando Police providing hundreds with Christmas dinner

By Tony Marino

Orlando,Fla. —

Hundreds of Orlando families will have a delicious Christmas dinner thanks in part to the Orlando Police department.

Officers stood outside the Orlando Downtown Recreational Center for about two hours this morning, handing out hundreds of dinners to needy families.

Chief John Mina told News 96.5 WDBO "I think their very happy with their police department and you know we're going to continue to do these community engagement efforts, I think their very important and we're not going to stop."

Each bagged dinner contained a 6- to 8-pound ham, two cans of green beans, potatoes and dinner rolls.

Last year the department says it gave out  500 dinners but thanks to additional donations supplied by closemytimeshare.com, they  were able to hand out 750 dinners.

 
 

