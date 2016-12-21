Orlando Police providing hundreds with Christmas dinner

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:13 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016
By Tony Marino
Orlando,Fla. —
Hundreds of Orlando families will have a delicious Christmas dinner thanks in part to the Orlando Police department.
Officers stood outside the Orlando Downtown Recreational Center for about two hours this morning, handing out hundreds of dinners to needy families.
Chief John Mina told News 96.5 WDBO "I think their very happy with their police department and you know we're going to continue to do these community engagement efforts, I think their very important and we're not going to stop."
Each bagged dinner contained a 6- to 8-pound ham, two cans of green beans, potatoes and dinner rolls.
Last year the department says it gave out 500 dinners but thanks to additional donations supplied by closemytimeshare.com, they were able to hand out 750 dinners.
