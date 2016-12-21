ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Fire Department was working Wednesday to evacuate passengers from the Escape from Gringotts ride at Universal Orlando.

The park did not say what caused the ride to get stuck.

One of the riders, Sam Gallaher, made a post on Facebook saying, “We've just been chillin on Escape for Gringots for a while now. Pretty much every ride broke down us today, but now the park is closed and we're still stuck here.”

The post included a photo of a group of people stuck on the ride.

No other details have been released.

