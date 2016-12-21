Follow us on

Pres-elect Trump picks popular campaign mgr Kellyanne Conway to be Counselor to President

    Updated: 10:33 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 | Posted: 10:33 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016

    Orlando Fire Department evacuating passengers from Gringotts ride at Universal Orlando

    View Larger
    gringotss
     

    More

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Fire Department was working Wednesday to evacuate passengers from the Escape from Gringotts ride at Universal Orlando.

    The park did not say what caused the ride to get stuck.

    One of the riders, Sam Gallaher, made a post on Facebook saying, “We've just been chillin on Escape for Gringots for a while now. Pretty much every ride broke down us today, but now the park is closed and we're still stuck here.”

    The post included a photo of a group of people stuck on the ride.

    No other details have been released.

    © 2016 Cox Media Group.

     
     

