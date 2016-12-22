Orange County escapee back in custody

By Tony Marino

It didn’t take long for an Orange County sheriff’s K-9 to track down a work-release prisoner who escaped custody Thursday.

According to deputies, the inmate, Michael Raymond Lavallee Jr. escaped in the area of State Road 50 and County Road 13 around 1:30 p.m. and was caught around 3:30 p.m.

Lavallee, who had been booked at the Orange County Jail on Oct. 26, was being held on several misdemeanor charges, but will now likely face felony escape charges.

A news release said that “inmates are carefully screened prior to being assigned to road crew details and those who qualify cannot have a history of violence, among other serious charges.”

According to authorities, Lavallee said he was trying to get home to see his family for Christmas.