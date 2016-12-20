ORLANDO, Fla. - An 11-year-old girl is being hailed a hero for calling 911 when robbers broke in as she was home alone.

The home invasion happened at about 1 p.m. on Baltimore Woods Lane in the Meadow Woods subdivision.

“I was just in the living room when I heard some constant knocking,” said Ashley Bermudez.

Deputies said they used GPD coordinates while Ashley stayed on the phone with a 911 dispatcher while hiding in her closet.

“They (the robbers) were trying to open my door because I locked my door. I locked myself in my room,” Ashley said.

She said the robbers kicked down her door, saw her hiding in the closet and then took off.

Ashley said deputies made it to the neighborhood, but to the wrong home.

“I couldn’t come out and tell them that it was here because they were still there,” Ashley said.

Authorities said a deputy spotted three people as they fled the area in a stolen vehicle, which matched the description given by Ashley.

The deputy tried to follow the SUV but the driver sped away on State Road 417, authorities said.

Investigators said the men drove about four miles on State Road 417 and hit a flatbed truck as they exited onto Boggy Creek Road. The SUV went off road and under the 417.

The three people in the car, one adult and two juveniles, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A witness pulled the truck driver from his vehicle.

"When I got here, the paramedics already had him on the ground and they were taking care of him. They took him to the hospital, and then I started talking to the officers and they gave me the story of what happened," said Reinaldo Nadal of Ryan Herco Flow Solutions.

The driver of the truck had minor injuries.

The names of those involved have not been released.

The 11-year-old was not injured.

Deputies said Ashley’s quick-thinking is a good lesson for all children.

“This is a great example for parents to talk to their children should a worst-case scenario happen,” said Jane Watrel of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Even though Ashely is safe, she’s a little down because thieves managed to ruin Christmas at their home.

“Kind of sad because all the hard work my parents have to do to buy everything,” Ashley said.

Deputies plan to honor Ashley for her bravery.

