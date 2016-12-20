Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 | Posted: 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016
ORLANDO, Fla. - An 11-year-old girl is being hailed a hero for calling 911 when robbers broke in as she was home alone.
The home invasion happened at about 1 p.m. on Baltimore Woods Lane in the Meadow Woods subdivision.
“I was just in the living room when I heard some constant knocking,” said Ashley Bermudez.
Deputies said they used GPD coordinates while Ashley stayed on the phone with a 911 dispatcher while hiding in her closet.
“They (the robbers) were trying to open my door because I locked my door. I locked myself in my room,” Ashley said.
She said the robbers kicked down her door, saw her hiding in the closet and then took off.
Ashley said deputies made it to the neighborhood, but to the wrong home.
“I couldn’t come out and tell them that it was here because they were still there,” Ashley said.
Authorities said a deputy spotted three people as they fled the area in a stolen vehicle, which matched the description given by Ashley.
The deputy tried to follow the SUV but the driver sped away on State Road 417, authorities said.
Investigators said the men drove about four miles on State Road 417 and hit a flatbed truck as they exited onto Boggy Creek Road. The SUV went off road and under the 417.
The three people in the car, one adult and two juveniles, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
A witness pulled the truck driver from his vehicle.
"When I got here, the paramedics already had him on the ground and they were taking care of him. They took him to the hospital, and then I started talking to the officers and they gave me the story of what happened," said Reinaldo Nadal of Ryan Herco Flow Solutions.
The driver of the truck had minor injuries.
The names of those involved have not been released.
The 11-year-old was not injured.
Deputies said Ashley’s quick-thinking is a good lesson for all children.
“This is a great example for parents to talk to their children should a worst-case scenario happen,” said Jane Watrel of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
Even though Ashely is safe, she’s a little down because thieves managed to ruin Christmas at their home.
“Kind of sad because all the hard work my parents have to do to buy everything,” Ashley said.
Deputies plan to honor Ashley for her bravery.
© 2016 Cox Media Group.
© 2016 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}