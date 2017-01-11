Orange County sheriff's detectives were outside a home Tuesday where they said a mother and her unborn baby were killed by fugitive, Markeith Loyd.

Sade Dixon, 24, was shot to death outside her home in the 6000 block of Long Peak Drive on Dec. 13.

Loyd has been on the run for almost a month, authorities said.

Investigators said Loyd shot and killed Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton when she approached him outside a Walmart in Pine Hills.

“Certainly, it was upsetting that he was out and about and killed Debra Clayton. It's our first homicide in the city of Orlando this year,” said Orlando police Chief John Mina.

The community shares Mina’s concern, and many were wondering what law enforcement was doing to find Loyd before Clayton was killed.

Neither law enforcement offices would give specific details, but the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they utilized a special detail and used tips, technology and the media to try to find Loyd.

“In fact, there were times we just missed him. He has been able to avoid capture. He's not going to be able to do that much longer,” said Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings.

An employee at a Texas Fried Chicken told Channel 9 that Loyd worked there.

She said she saw him last week, buying a fish sandwich. The employee said Loyd was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and she thought he was trying to hide.

“There is a lot of things that go on behind the scene that our community may not see, but we never stop looking for murder suspects. Never, ever,” Mina said.

One of the biggest issues for police is that people have not turned Loyd in, investigators said.

Police said anyone who has helped Loyd, will face the legal consequences. Warrants have been issued, police said.