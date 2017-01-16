Follow us on

    Posted: 5:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

    Ocoee marks MLK Day with parade, music and speeches

    2017 MLK Day parade in Ocoee
    Joe Ruble
     

    By Joe Ruble

    OCOEE. Fla. —

    A parade down Clarke Road brought out hundreds to see floats, a marching band, youth groups and even a few commercial enttities for the 11th Martin Luther King event in this west Orange County locale.

    Children alongside the road were treated to gum and candy tossed by officials riding along the route.

    Lots of cellphone videos and pictures were taken by the viewing public.

    Calls of "good morning" could be heard throughout the parade route that began at Citrus Elementary and ended at the West Oaks Mall.

    A young mother brought her daughter, Emma, who is an eight year old biracial girl, to the parade.

    "This is important to us. The civil rights movement is important. It's important to me to share her history and be a part of this movement and to continue to hope and dream for the future," said Leah Masters.

    She admitted that what she learned in school about Rev. Martin Luther King Junior was imcomplete. As an adult now, she sees civil rights "as a work in progress."

     
     

